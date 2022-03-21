Kareena Kapoor and her crew feast on biryani, plans to eat moong dal halwa next, Rakhi Sawant says ‘mujhe bhi do’. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared a video of herself eating biryani with her friends. In the video, Kareena can be heard planning the next day's dessert- moong dal halwa. Actor Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan and her fans reacted to the video. (Also Read: Here’s a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s poolside dining room, fan says ‘it's homely’)

Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, “Monday blues biryani. Already planning tomorrow’s dessert. #Reels #ReelItFeelIt #Biryani.” The video starts with Kareena filing her plate with biryani. She later points out at the biryani container and says, “Yeh dabba khali jayega (This container will be empty soon).” She can later be heart saying, “Tomorrow i should get moong dal ka halwa.”

Saba Ali Khan dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor commented, “I have missed this Biryani.” Rakhi Sawant wrote, “Wow muje bhi do (I also want to eat it).”

One fan commented, “Muh mei paani aaraha hai biryani dekh ke (My mouth is watering looking at the biryani).” Another said, “Biriyani ka maza wahi samjh sakta hai jo haath se khaata hai (A person who eats biryani from their hands can only understand the real taste of it).” One fan joked, “Now I’m going in kitchen to make .. only because of you I will gain calories today.”

Earlier this month, Kareena announced her OTT debut. She is set to feature in a Netflix film, to be directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The untitled murder mystery is based on 2005 Japanese bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X and will also star Jaideep Ahlawat of Paatal Lok and Vijay Varma of Gully Boy fame.

Kareena is also awaiting the release of her much-delayed film, Laal Singh Chaddha. She stars opposite Aamir Khan, who steps into the shoes of Tom Hanks in the official remake of his film Forrest Gump. The film will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

