Kareena Kapoor and her 'forever girls' reunite, fan says 'everyone is dressed for different occasion'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture with her squad, which includes her sister Karisma Kapoor; Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora; and makeup artist Mallika Bhat. The gang appeared to have come together for an evening bash at what looks like Kareena's new house, which has a terrace for just such occasions.

"My forever girls," Kareena wrote in her caption. While Kareena wore a white shirt and shorts, Karisma wore a blue top with black pants Malaika wore a summery dress, Amrita was in a loose white outfit, and Mallika wore a printed top. "Everyone is dressed for a different occasion," one person joked. Amrita took to Instagram Stories and shared a better look at her outfit, which appeared to have the initials 'SAK' embossed on it.

But another fan wrote, "I just wanna see Taimur bro." Kareena and her family -- husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons Taimur and Jeh -- recently returned from a trip to the Maldives, where they'd rung in Saif's birthday.

Kareena had shared regular updates from the Maldives, including daily selfies, a group picture with the kids, and a special post on the occasion of Jeh turning six months old.

The baby was born in February, and Kareena and Saif made the conscious decision to keep him away from the media glare, to avoid the scrutiny that followed Taimur's birth. Jeh's name was revealed only a few weeks ago -- his actual name, Jehangir, was revealed in Kareena's book, as was his face.

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which was also the final film of the late Irrfan Khan's career. She completed filming her final scenes for Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, after announcing her pregnancy. It was recently announced that Kareena would team up with director Hansal Mehta, whose next film she'd co-produce and star in.