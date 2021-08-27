When Randhir Kapoor said he 'worked really hard' to pay for Kareena Kapoor's school fees, his scotch

Randhir Kapoor acted in a bunch of films in the 1970s before he decided to take a backseat in the industry. However, the actor had once revealed that he supported his family - his wife Babita and his daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor - with the money he earned from the films he starred in.

Babita and Randhir fell in love and tied the knot in 1971. The couple had two daughters, Karisma and Kareena, but their marriage fell apart with both of them going their separate ways in 1988.

In an interview with Rediff in 2014, Randhir was speaking about what he envies about the present generation when he talked about supporting his family. "I wish I was young today. Aaj kal ke actors kitna saara paisa kamate hai (Today's actors make a lot of money). We worked really hard to earn money. The tuition fees of my children, my electricity bills, Babita ke kharcha (referring to wife Babita's expenses), my Scotch, was all paid from the money that I earned from acting in films."

"Today's stars have become very choosy. They just do one film a year. That is because they also earn from endorsements, events and other avenues. We could never do just one film a year. If we did not work, there would be no money to run our homes and pay our bills," he added.

In the past, Randhir had explained the reason behind his failed marriage. Speaking with Hindustan Times earlier, he had said, "She (Babita) found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn’t like. And I didn’t want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn’t accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So it’s okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else I could have asked for as a father."

Although Randhir and Babita are separated, Kareena and Karisma share a great bond with both their parents. Kareena was photographed making her way to Randhir's new home in Bandra with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan earlier this month.