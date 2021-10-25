Kareena Kapoor and Jeh Ali Khan spend the afternoon with Randhir Kapoor, see pics

Randhir Kapoor spent quality time with his daughter Kareena Kapoor and grandson Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh, on Monday afternoon. Although pictures from their meet haven't been shared online, Kareena and her younger son Jeh were photographed outside Randhir's home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena opted for a white kurta-pyjama set with a bright yellow bag. She wore a pair of chic sunglasses as she posed for the cameras. Meanwhile, Jeh was with his nanny.

Kareena Kapoor and Jeh clicked outside Randhir Kapoor's house in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Jeh and Kareena have been spotted frequently, of late. Last week, the mother-son duo was photographed making their way to Amrita Arora's house for her son Rayaan's ninth birthday bash. Prior to that, Kareena was seen carrying Jeh as they stepped out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena welcomed Jeh with actor Saif Ali Khan earlier this year. The couple is already parents to a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena worked through both her pregnancies. While she was expecting Jeh, she shot for the film Laal Singh Chaddha and recorded her radio show as well.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor join Malaika Arora for birthday dinner at her mom's house. See pics

Speaking about remaining active during her pregnancies, Kareena told a leading daily last year, "There has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}