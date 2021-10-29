Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with fan during Jaisalmer vacation. See pics

Actor-couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have posed with their fan during their ongoing vacation. The fan, named Kartik Bhatiya, shared two separate posts, one with Kareena and the other with Saif, from Jaisalmer.

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor wore a rust-coloured T-shirt and kept her hair loose as she stood smiling next to her fan, inside what appeared to be the lounge area of a restaurant. Saif Ali Khan wore a dark blue shirt and sported a moustache.

Earlier this week, Kareena and Saif were seen at the private terminal in Mumbai. They were accompanied by their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh. It is the third trip for the family in three months.

Kareena also shared posts on Instagram from her vacation. On Thursday, she gave a glimpse of Jeh and wrote, "Downward Dog Yoga runs in the family you see #8 months Pike position #Mera Beta." Earlier, she had dropped a selfie on her Instagram Stories and had written, "Desert Run."

Kareena and Saif took their latest trip nearly a month after the family had travelled to the Maldives to celebrate her birthday. She had shared several pictures from their trip in September. Previously, the family had travelled to the island nation in August as well for Saif's birthday.

Recently, on an episode of Raising Parents with Mansi Zaveri podcast, Kareena spoke about how she balances her time between the two kids.

She had said, "I think that the fact is that I am a very calm person, I am very composed. I divide my time well. Like I know Taimur needs me at this point in time. You know I am lucky that he now wakes up later than Jeh's so I know I have to be with Jeh for that hour while he has his breakfast and then once Jeh's breakfast is done I know Taimur's time is you know coming in. So I just balance it out. The idea is to not have too much pressure on like doing things. The idea is to involve children to take part in your daily life. It's not like we have to do this and we have to do that. We are not those kind of parents."

Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite actor Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to release in 2022.

Saif will next feature in Bunty Aur Babli 2, set to release in theatres on November 19. It also features Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari.