Kareena Kapoor shares pic of 'mera beta' Jeh Ali Khan doing yoga, Karisma Kapoor calls him, ‘our jaan'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared a picture of her son Jehangir Ali Khan doing yoga. However, Jeh's face was not visible.

In the picture, Jeh Ali Khan wore a dark blue T-shirt paired with grey shorts as he tried to do yoga. He stood on a cloth spread on the grass.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted the picture and captioned it: “Downward Dog Yoga runs in the family you see #8 months Pike position #Mera Beta." Jeh is the son of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Kareena'sister, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora commented on the picture. Karisma wrote, “Our jaan" while Amrita dropped a heart eye emoji. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan commented, “Jeh jaadu ki jhapi (a hug).”

After Jeh's birth, Kareena released her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. In the book, she has revealed all the secrets of her pregnancy and what she learnt through her experience of motherhood.

Earlier, Kareena and Saif were trolled online for their kids' names. Saif opened up about the online trolls and told a leading daily, “The world is not an equal place; people are not equally happy. We're very privileged people, and I think we're good people. We pay our taxes, we're legal people, and we work hard to entertain and we do well, and we contribute a fair amount of positivity to this world. And to comment on people who are contributing negativity and dividing and being terrible is really not worth it. I try and stay off reading that and focussing on something else.”

Read More: Saif Ali Khan, trolled for naming sons Jehangir and Taimur, reacts to negativity: 'We are good people, we pay our taxes'

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. In the film, she will be sharing screen space with Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The movie also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.