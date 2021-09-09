Saif Ali Khan, trolled for naming sons Jehangir and Taimur, reacts to negativity: 'We are good people, we pay our taxes'

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, has been trolled for naming their sons Jehangir and Taimur. He has now spoken about how he reacts to negativity.

A certain section of the internet took offence to the couple naming their first son Taimur, which they erroneously linked to the Turkic invader. A similar controversy unfolded after it was revealed that the couple had named their second son Jehangir.

In an interview, Saif Ali Khan was asked about the trolling that the couple has had to endure from people who've found reasons to outrage against their kids' names. He told a leading daily, “The world is not an equal place; people are not equally happy. We're very privileged people, and I think we're good people. We pay our taxes, we're legal people, and we work hard to entertain and we do well, and we contribute a fair amount of positivity to this world. And to comment on people who are contributing negativity and dividing and being terrible is really not worth it. I try and stay off reading that and focussing on something else.”

Kareena and Saif made a deliberate effort to shield Jeh, as he is fondly known, from the media after what happened with Taimur. They made sure not to post pictures of his face online and allow him to get photographed by the paparazzi. Even his proper name was first revealed in Kareena's self-help book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

But in recent weeks, they've become more relaxed about appearing in public with Jeh, and have been photographed by the paparazzi on numerous occasions.

Earlier in the day, Saif's sister Saba had also lashed out at people trolling the kids. She'd written in a social media post, "When a mother carries her child within her and gives him or her life... only she and the father…are allowed to decide... who how and what the child will grow as...And the name. No one...no one else, including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say on anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. Parents are the only ones with rights. Think it's a reminder for everyone to respect that. Today... tomorrow. Forever!!!!"