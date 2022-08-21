Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan visit Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant with Taimur, Inaaya wears mask before meeting paparazzi

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Khan enjoyed their Sunday at Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant in Mumbai, Bastian. The couple was spotted arriving at the eatery around lunchtime with their son Taimur Ali Khan. The happy family posed for the cameras as well. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she increased Indian Railways' revenue by playing Geet in Jab We Met)

Kareena opted for an athleisure look in black pants and a pink tank top. Saif, on the other hand, wore green trousers with a dark navy t-shirt. Both of them wore black sunglasses as they held Taimur in front of the cameras. Taimur being the highlight, looked adorable in denim pants and stripped shirt. He also had a red headphones around his neck.

On the other side of the town, Taimur’s cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was also spotted out and about in Mumbai. She was snapped while wearing a face mask during a walk with her mother Soha Ali Khan. Reacting to the adorable glimpse of Kunal Kemmu’s daughter, a fan wrote, “She has such pretty eyes.” Others simply called her ‘cute’ in the comment section.

Taimur is the eldest son of Saif and Kareena who tied the knot in 2012. Later in 2021, they were blessed with their second son, whom they named Jehangir Ali Khan. He is fondly called Jeh. Both Jeh and Taimur enjoy massive popularity on social media alongside Inaaya.

Talking about the media craze around them, Kareena once said that she doesn’t understand the fascination around her son’s photos, and neither does Taimur. She revealed how she has been dealing with constant media attention on Taimur even since his birth and told India Today, “I am like 'ya, ok, fine, whatever'. Just take a picture, take a picture. Just finish it off and don't bother me after a point. It is like that. But honestly, I don't understand what the reason is why they would want to photograph him.”

