Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's love story began during 2005 shoot, reveals Dabboo Ratnani with throwback pic

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. While many believe that the two fell in love while working on their film Tashan, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani revealed that the two met for the first time in 2005. They were collaborating on their first shoot together. Also read: Kareena Kapoor turns photographer for Saif Ali Khan at home

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan from their first photoshoot together.

Recently Dabboo Ratnani held an ‘ask me anything’ session on Reddit and posted in a group, "I'm Dabboo Ratnani, capturing Bollywood's magic through my lens for 25+ years! Let's dive into an AMA – Ask Me Anything!" He was asked about several celebrities, including Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.

One user shared an old picture from Dabboo's photoshoot with Kareena and Saif. It asked the photographer, “Share the behind the scenes of this pic you shot. Funny how they got together years later.” In reply, Dabboo said, “The 1st time they ever met was at my studio,” with a smiley face. He also added, “This is where it all started.”

Before dating Kareena, Saif was married to actor Amrita Singh. Saif and Amrita got married in January 1991 and divorced in 2004 after 13 years of marriage. Together they had a daughter, Sara Ali Khan who was born on August 12, 1995 and a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan on March 5, 2001.

After a year of parting ways with Amrita, it seems Saif met Kareena and the two grew closer after working together. They starred in films like LOC: Kargil (2003), Omkara (2006), Tashan (2008), Kurbaan (2009) and Agent Vinod (2012) among other projects,

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012 and they have two sons, six-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, and two-year-old Jehangir Ali Khan. Much like them, their kids are also under the constant attention of the media. Talking about it, earlier this year Kareena told Hindustan Times, "We are very open, both Saif (Ali Khan, husband) and me. We as parents have never really hid anything from the media too. My children are photographed because we believe if I give respect, I will get respect. I can’t ask for it, or beg for it. But if I am going to be equal with everybody around me, they will respect our privacy. And honestly, it has worked.”

Kareena will be next seen in The Crew, Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film, based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X, and Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in Adipurush.

