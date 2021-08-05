Kareena Kapoor, asked about her 'pregnancy comfort food', reveals she drooled over 'panipuri, cheesy pasta'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, asked to reveal her 'pregnancy comfort food', went on to list down almost half a dozen food items that she gorged on while she was pregnant with her second son Jeh. Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, also have a four-year-old boy, Taimur.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kareena plugged her upcoming book -- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible -- and shared a video of herself eating pizza. She wrote, "When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief..."

On Instagram Stories, Kareena responded to the question with a list of food items that included burritos, chole bhature, 'white sauce spaghetti, the cheesy creamy kind', pani puri, potato chips, 'chatpata' food, and 'Frosties Frosties Frosties Frosties with chilled milk'.

Kareena Kapoor's favourite pregnancy comfort food.

In the days leading up to her book's release, Kareena has shared more details about her pregnancy, and what her experience was like the second time around. She recently played 'Bebo's pregnancy bingo' with her fans and followers, and listed down several incidents that summed up 'most of the things' she went through during her two pregnancies and asked others to check the ones they experienced too.

In the list of her revelations, Kareena mentioned that she'd received 'unsolicited parenting advice' and was 'worried about the stretch marks'. She also said that she 'shopped excessively for baby products' and 'couldn't stay away from pizza'.

Announcing Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible last month, the actor had called it a 'very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies'.