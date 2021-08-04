Kareena Kapoor reacts to Saba Ali Khan's post, after fan said she might be ignoring her. See here

Kareena Kapoor has reacted to a picture of her son, Taimur, shared by her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan. A fan recently pointed out to Saba that Kareena never acknowledges her posts on social media, to which she had replied that she loves her 'bhabhi'.

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor reposted Saba's image of Taimur, and also tagged her on Instagram Stories. In her original post, Saba Ali Khan had written in the caption, "My Jaaaaaaan!! Tim. Dressed in blue shirt gifted by buajaan.. that's me! I love spoiling the kids! And I love seeing them dressed in it more!"

Last month, a fan had pointed out that Saba keeps sharing family pictures on social media, but Kareena never reacts to any of them. “Kareena kbhi aapka comments ka reply tak nahi karti or aap uski pictures post karti rehti hein (Kareena Kapoor does not even reply to your comments and you keep posting pictures of her).” Saba replied, “@almirah_rj bec I love my bhabi :) Be true to yourself.”

A screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's repost of Saba Ali Khan's picture.

Saba, the sister of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, uses Instagram to share pictures from the family album. Recently, she has taken to claiming copyright over the photos, and even watermarks them with her name. She became upset with a fanpage that posted a picture of her niece Sara Ali Khan without giving her due credit. She wrote, "Very bad form to use my original photograph and use as another account. I won't share Sara's baby pictures in the future. I demand a retraction."

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son earlier this year. While they've been careful about not revealing his face to the public, his name -- Jeh -- was revealed by grandfather Randhir Kapoor some weeks ago. Kareena and Saif have decided to not expose Jeh to the media, considering the backlash and scrutiny they had to endure after the birth of Taimur.