Saba Ali Khan reacts to claim that sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor never replies to her: ‘I love my bhabi’

Saba Ali Khan’s Instagram page is filled with posts featuring her family members, including her brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. On Thursday, Saba shared a throwback picture of herself with Kareena and a family friend. A fan remarked that while Saba often posts photos of her sister-in-law, she does not get any reply from Kareena.

“Divas...yes? #tbt #thosewerethedays #kareenakapoorkhan #sabaalikhan #familylove #alwaysandforever,” Saba Ali Khan, the sister of Saif Ali Khan, captioned her post. An Instagram user commented, “Kareena kbhi aapka comments ka reply tak nahi karti or aap uski pictures post karti rehti hein (Kareena Kapoor does not even reply to your comments and you keep posting pictures of her).” Saba replied, “@almirah_rj bec I love my bhabi :) Be true to yourself.”

Saba Ali Khan replied to the allegation that Kareena Kapoor snubs her.





Saba also posted another picture with Kareena, which seemed to be taken on the same day. Saba’s hashtag suggested that the occasion was her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s 70th birthday. “Divas.....still??? Moments....!! #tbt #abba #70 #birthday #party #picoftheday #thursdaythrowback,” the caption read.





Earlier, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Saba dedicated a special post to Kareena and called her a ‘strong lady’. “#KAREENAKAPOORKHAN... Spells success strength and creativity. The mother daughter and wife .. well you KNOW her. Salutations to another strong lady. Lots of love and blessings.. to you Bhabs. #mondaymood #mondaymorning #internationalwomensday #special #women #mylife #stayhappy #staysafe,” the post read.

In another post, shared on the same day, Saba thanked Kareena for ‘having (her) back’. Saba shared a picture collage, featuring Kareena with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. “ROCK ...solid. Not just as a Wife . Professional actor. Mother most of all. And MY PILLAR. THANK U for having my back this year. I couldn't have managed without it. Support goes a long way! #blessyou #loveyou #staysafe #stayinnthepinkofhealth #mondaymood #mondayvibes #moment #of #truth,” it read.