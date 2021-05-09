IND USA
Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with Sharmila Tagore.
Kareena Kapoor dedicates Mother’s Day post to Sharmila Tagore, Saba Ali Khan calls them ‘rockstars’

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a Mother’s Day post for her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. Her sister-in-law, Saba Ali Khan, showered praises on them.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 05:22 PM IST

After treating her fans to a picture of Taimur and her younger son, Kareena Kapoor Khan dedicated new Mother’s Day posts to her mother Babita Kapoor and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore.

Kareena shared a picture with Sharmila, in which they were seen twinning in black outfits. “From strength to strength,” it was captioned.

Saba Ali Khan, the sister-in-law of Kareena, revealed in the comments section that she was behind the camera. “Clicked by yours truly. Love to both. Caption ....nailed ! Rock stars ...both professionally n personally. Mahshallah,” she wrote.

The post for Babita featured baby Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. “The Rock of Gibraltar with her cubs,” the caption read. Malaika Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Manish Malhotra, among others, dropped heart emojis on the post.


Earlier in the day, Kareena shared a picture of Taimur and her younger son, whose name is yet to be revealed. This was the first (partial) look at the little one’s face. “Aaj umeed pe poori duniya kayam hai (Hope is what makes the world go around). And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith,” she wrote.

Also read | Rashami Desai defends Nikki Tamboli after troll attack: ‘People should support but they give gyan’

Kareena shares a close relationship with Sharmila. Earlier, on Kareena’s show What Women Want, Sharmila praised her for standing by the family like a rock when Mansoor Ali Khan (Tiger) Pataudi was unwell. “I have seen you when Tiger was in the hospital and how you didn’t draw attention to yourself. It so happened that (September) 21st is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in February.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got married in 2012.(Varinder Chawla)
