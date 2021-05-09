Rashami Desai defends Nikki Tamboli after troll attack: ‘People should support but they give gyan’

Rashami Desai has come out in support of Nikki Tamboli, after she was attacked by trolls for ‘enjoying’ so soon after her brother’s death. Nikki, who lost her brother to Covid-19 last week, is currently in Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Commenting on a paparazzo’s Instagram post, Rashami said that people who would ‘not even help their neighbour’ are judging Nikki. “It’s was his brothers dream for her to win the show #KKK11. But ! People will not know only close once knows this. And ppl should support but they give gyan... honestly honestly they have a choice they will not even help there neighbour when the need help and helper to baat hi mat pucho,” she wrote.

On Saturday night, Nikki took to Instagram Stories to share that she has been receiving hate messages and comments on her pictures. She said that she has a life of her own and deserves to be happy.

“Some stupid people are msging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away few days back don't you feel shame you are enjoying so let me tell you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to be happy if not for myself for my brother as he loves when I stay happy and these people who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity I would request you to go and achieve your dreams it will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy too,” she wrote.

Last week, Nikki said that she is choosing to go ahead with her participation with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, even though her family will always come first for her. “I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed khatron Ke khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it,” she wrote in an Instagram post, adding that her parents encouraged her to go to Cape Town, as her brother would have been the ‘happiest’ to see her fulfil her dreams.

Nikki was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14. Rashami, meanwhile, had participated in the previous season of the popular reality show.

