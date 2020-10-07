e-paper
Rashami Desai gives a shout-out to Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli with a tongue-in-cheek reference to Sidharth Shukla

Rashami Desai responded to Sidharth Shukla and Nikki Tamboli’s conversation on Bigg Boss 14, which had a mention of ‘aisi ladki’. In the previous season, Sidharth and Rashami had a heated argument after he used the words ‘aisi ladki’ for her.

tv Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rashami Desai mentioned Nikki Tamboli in a new tweet.
Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai gave a shout-out to Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli but not without a tongue-in-cheek reference to Sidharth Shukla. Rashami was referring to Sidharth and Nikki’s ‘aisi ladki (such a girl)’ conversation on Bigg Boss 14.

“#Asihihunmain agar aaisi ladki matlab #rashamidesai jaisi in #bb13 and now in #bb14 aaisi matlab #Nikkitamboli jaisi... Then I must say aaj ki nari sab pe bhari... lagatar 2 sal se aa rahi (I am like this only. If by such a girl, you meant Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13 and now, in Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli… Then I must say, today’s women are tough contenders indeed. This has been happening for two years consecutively) #rashamians #recklessattitude,” Rashami wrote on Twitter, sharing a dolled-up photo of herself.

 

Earlier this week, Sidharth joked that he was in love with Nikki, and she called him ‘marriage material’. When Gauahar Khan asked him if Nikki has the qualities he is looking for in a partner, he says, “Nikki jaisi hai, aisi ladki chahiye (The way Nikki is, I want a girl like that).”

In Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Rashami had a spat over his ‘aisi ladki’ comment on her, with her angrily demanding what he meant by that. Host Salman Khan had to intervene in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

 

Also see: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan finds an alternate career, makes first tattoo. See pic, video

On Tuesday, Rashami made another sly reference to Sidharth and Nikki’s recent conversation. “Getting hiccups since evening. M I getting remembered by my loved ones #Rashmians #Aisihihunmai,” she wrote on Twitter, along with a wink emoji.

Bigg Boss 14 is unlike all previous seasons. This time, former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth, Gauahar and Hina Khan are in the house, putting contestants through the wringer. They will call the shots during their two-week stay in the Bigg Boss house.

