Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli says Rashami Desai’s ‘real personality wasn’t seen’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has said that she will use her outsider status to her advantage. Nikki said that she knows she isn’t as well known in the Hindi film industry.

tv Updated: Oct 04, 2020 11:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli made Salman Khan chuckle in the first episode.
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli made Salman Khan chuckle in the first episode.
         

Actor Nikki Tamboli, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant on Saturday, has said that she isn’t concerned about being unfamiliar to Hindi-speaking audiences, as she is better known in the south. Nikki said that she’d use this to her advantage.

She said that despite her popularity, former contestant Rashami Desai could never truly connect with audiences. Nikki said that she hopes to be as true to herself as possible.

 
 
 
Asked if being from the south Indian film industry will make it difficult for her to appeal to viewers, she told Indian Express, “Not at all. Instead, I feel that it will become my strength. I can showcase my personality from day one, while others might have an image to maintain.”

Citing Rashami’s example, she said, “I remember last season, while Rashami Desai was fantastic, all her friends kept mentioning that her real personality is not seen. Bigg Boss is a show where you cannot fake or act. And most of these television actors pretend to be the characters they play. I accept the audience doesn’t know me, but they will, and I am sure they will fall in love with me too.”

Nikki added, “If I make friends or connections, that will be from the heart. It will be a beautiful journey together for us. However, I don’t need someone in the game as I am sufficient independently.”

On the premiere episode on Saturday, Nikki said that she will ‘break hearts’ on the show. “Mai hun hot, sizzling, south Indian actor Nikki Tamboli. Sare ladko ke liye yahi message hai ki mai aa rahi hoon apke dilon ke saath khelne ke liye. Please aapke dil sambhal ke rakhiye. (I am hot and sizzling south Indian actor Nikki Tamboili. My message for all boys is just this ‘safeguard your hearts, I am coming to play with your hearts),” she said.

