Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor asks 'bell kahan hai' after getting stuck outside Manish Malhotra's home, paparazzi help. Watch
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor asks 'bell kahan hai' after getting stuck outside Manish Malhotra's home, paparazzi help. Watch

Kareena Kapoor was spotted making her way to Manish Malhotra's house on Tuesday. The actor posed for the paparazzi while she waited for the door to be opened.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor spotted at Manish Malhotra's house.(Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was stranded outside Manish Malhotra's house, after she found that his front door was locked. The actor visited the fashion designer on Tuesday.

The paparazzi photographed Kareena Kapoor stepping out of her car, dressed in a black outfit, and walking up to the door. She posed for the cameras with her mask on before she turned to the door and attempted to open it. However, when she found the door was locked, she asked the paparazzi, "Bell kahan hai? (Where is the bell?)." The paparazzi offered to help, one even ringing it on her behalf.

Kareena was joined by Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor at Manish's residence. Kareena recently hosted Karisma's birthday bash at her residence. On the eve of the birthday, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan hosted Karisma and a few of their friends for an at-home dinner.

The Veere Di Wedding star has been at home since she and Saif welcomed their second son. The couple informed fans in February that they've welcomed a baby boy. The couple also has a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena was briefly seen stepping out when she shot for an episode of Star vs Food. However, owing to the lockdown during the second wave of Covid-19, she has been at home.

Recently, Kareena opened up about resuming yoga. "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it," she said in an Instagram post.

