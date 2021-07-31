Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor basks in the glow of candlelight as she shares ‘Friday feeling’

Kareena Kapoor captured her Friday mood with a boomerang video, in which she was bathed in the glow of several lit candles.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 08:51 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor shared a boomerang video of herself.

Kareena Kapoor was bathed in a golden glow as she gave fans a sneak peek into her Friday night mood. She took to Instagram Stories to share a boomerang video of herself posing, surrounded by many flickering candles. She added a sticker that read ‘Friday feeling’ as well as a heart emoji.

In the clip, Kareena Kapoor wore a grey mock-neck top, with her hair swept to one side. Her kohl-rimmed eyes accentuated her look. The video appeared to have been taken during her night in with her girlfriends, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Mallika Bhat last week.

Kareena Kapoor on Instagram Stories.

Currently, Kareena is gearing up for the release of her first book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. Ahead of its release next month, she took to Instagram Stories to share some of the things she experienced during both of her pregnancies.

Kareena invited her followers to a game of ‘pregnancy bingo’, asking them if they too were ‘worried about the stretch marks’, ‘terribly craved for a glass of wine’, ‘peed a lil while sneezing’ and ‘received an uninvited belly rub’, among other things.

Also see: Bigg Boss OTT’s first confirmed contestant is Neha Bhasin, says ‘yeh awaaz kisi se darti nahi’. Watch promo

Earlier this week, Kareena shared a throwback picture of herself from her pregnancy days, in which she posed in an olive green one-shoulder dress. Recalling her style game, she wrote, “Whoever said that maternity fashion isn’t a thing... was kinda wrong. And in case you couldn’t tell… ‘olive-d’ this dress a lil’ too much while expecting. I’ve captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book. The pre-order link is in my bio. #ThrowbackThursday.”

Kareena, in an Instagram post, said that her debut book is ‘like (her) third child’. She called it a ‘very personal account’ of her physical and emotional experiences during her two pregnancies. She has two sons with her husband Saif Ali Khan - four-year-old Taimur and five-month-old Jeh.

Kareena’s next release is Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role. The film is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

