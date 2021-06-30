Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kareena Kapoor celebrates 21 years in Bollywood on Refugee's anniversary. Watch video

Kareena Kapoor has shared an Instagram Reel on the 21st anniversary of her debut movie, Refugee. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared a video celebrating 21 years of Refugee.

Actor Kareena Kapoor is celebrating 21 years of her debut movie, Refugee. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a video of special moments from the movie.

In the video, Kareena Kapoor is seen with her co-star Abhishek Bachchan in scenes from the film. A photo also shows them with the film's director JP Dutta, at the film's premiere. "21 years Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate... 21 more to go... I'm ready. Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support #JPDutta #JPFilms @bachchan @nidhiduttaofficial," Kareena captioned her post.

Kareena's friends showered the video with love. Singer Neeti Mohan wrote, "I remember watching Refugee - First day First show." A fan wrote, "This is when I fell in love with you!"

Both Abhishek and Kareena made their acting debuts with Refugee in 2000. Abhishek played a man who helped refugees from India and Pakistan cross over into either country. Kareena played a Pakistani woman who falls in love with him.

Last year on the film's 20th anniversary, Abhishek wrote in a post, “Time flies when you’re having fun! #RoadTo20 Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else.”

Also read: Mahima Chaudhry's daughter Ariana turns paparazzi for paparazzi. See pics

Kareena had also talked about her first day at shoot. "My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence... I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time... #20YearsAndNotGivingUp," she had written in her Instagram post.

