When Kareena Kapoor said Saif Ali Khan should be worried about 'biological clock ticking' instead of her

Kareena Kapoor Khan broke a few stereotypes when she married Saif Ali Khan, who was 12 years older than her, welcomed her first child at 36, and turned mother again at the age of 40.

However, she wasn't excused from a few stereotypical questions during interviews. A year into her marriage with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked if she was worried about the biological clock ticking. Kareena responded to it with an unconventional reply.

"Not at all. I am 10 years younger (than) Saif, why should I be worried? He should be," she said when Filmfare asked her the question in 2013. Today, Kareena and Saif share two sons together. They welcomed their older son, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016 and had their second child earlier this year.

Kareena has, in fact, shown how to go about two pregnancies and and have a successful career too. After her first child she went about getting in shape again and did Veere Di Wedding after that. Her post second pregnancy routine seems similar.

During her second pregnancy, she was seen wrapping up the filming of Laal Singh Chaddha and also recording episodes of her radio show, What Women Want. Speaking about working during her pregnancy, Kareena told a leading daily in December, "There has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work?"

"In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother," she added.

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor addressed rumours of giving up her career to be with Hrithik Roshan: 'Not for a man'

She recently opened up about resuming yoga as well. The actor confessed that she was away from fitness since she welcomed her second son. She admitted to being 'exhausted and in too much pain' to resume yoga.