When Kareena Kapoor addressed rumours of giving up her career to be with Hrithik Roshan: 'Not for a man'

Early in her career, Kareena Kapoor was linked up with many of her leading men but most consistent were stories of her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan. She had rubbished all such stories.

The rumours began around the time the two starred in the Karan Johar film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Their onscreen chemistry was the talk of the town. They went on to work in Yaadein (2001) and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon (2003).

Hrithik was already married to Sussanne Khan. Some reports suggested that his family had to intervene and tell Kareena Kapoor to maintain distance while some other reports alleged that she was willing to give up her career to be with Hrithik.

In 2002 Filmfare interview, Kareena refuted these stories. She was quoted in a Zoom report saying: "I was more bothered that his marriage would be affected. For me, it was a professional hazard. First it was Hrithik, tomorrow it could be someone else. As long as I know the truth, I’m fine."

Kareena was not amused at suggestions that was she was willing to sacrifice her career. "The most shocking part about the articles linking me with Hrithik was the insinuation that I was willing to give up my career to run after him. Please! Not for a man, never!"

She had added if her partner were asked her to give up her career, she would "kick him in the butt and tell him to get lost".

Addressing the rumours with Hrithik, in another interview with the same magazine, she had said: "Please give me a break. I am neither besotted with married men nor will I have affairs with them. Married men would be detrimental to my career."