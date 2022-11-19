Kareena Kapoor eats cake, poses with 'best team ever' as she wraps up Hansal Mehta’s film in London. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared pictures as she wrapped up Hansal Mehta’s upcoming untitled film. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kareena posted several photos from her shoot in London. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor shares her many moods from set as she shoots Hansal Mehta's next in UK)

In the first photo, Kareena held a clapboard on which the words 'best team ever' were written. The actor pointed towards the words as she smiled for the camera. Kareena wore a brown coat over her maroon outfit and tied her hair back in a bun in the photo.

Hansal Mehta, in the next picture, fed Kareena a piece of cake as she held it with her eyes closed. Their team stood around them smiling. The entire team of the project along with Kareena and Hansal smiled and posed for pictures in the last slide.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena captioned the post, "As they say it’s the journey never the destination…make it worthwhile…(red heart emoji). @hansalmehta @balajimotionpictures @mahana_films." Zahan Kapoor commented, "Yahoooooo!" Amrita Arora and Saba Ali Khan posted clapping, okay and heart eyes emojis.

Kareena began the shooting of the film in October this year in London. The film marks the debut of Kareena as a producer. Helmed by Hansal Mehta the film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Recently, Hansal shared his experience of working with Kareena. On Instagram, Hansal shared the post which he captioned, "She is such a delight to work with. A privilege directing this powerhouse. Had as much fun and joy doing some very difficult scenes with her as I've had with Rajkummar, Manoj or Pratik... This one has been special @kareenakapoorkhan." In the monochrome pictures, Hansal spoke with Kareena and the crew members.

Kareena also took to her Instagram account and wrote, "A director's actor... always Easy, sharp, instinctive and cool...been an absolute pleasure... @hansalmehta This one is special guys. Mumbai see you soon..."

Kareena recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix.

