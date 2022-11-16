Kareena Kapoor shares her many moods from set as she shoots Hansal Mehta's next in UK

On Wednesday actor Kareena Kapoor posted glimpses of her film shoot in the United Kingdom. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming untitled film where she will be reportedly playing the role of a detective. She shared new behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets and wrote, “Dover Diaries (heart emoji) United Kingdom 2022 (heart emoji) Always a mood on set.” Also read: Kareena Kapoor parties in London with her crew

In the pictures, Kareena appeared with different expressions on her face. She candidly smiled in the first one and pouted in the other. In one of them she smirked while talking to Hansal Mehta during an outdoor shoot. She even filmed in the middle of woods and at night during the winter season of the England’s coastal town, Dover.

Soon after she shared the post, Kareena’s friends and family praised her dedication in the comment section. Ekta Kapoor who is co-producing the film with Kareena, wrote, “Looking fab.” “Loving these looks,” added Alia Bhatt. One of the actor's said, “I really hope this movie does well for you.”

Kareena has been in UK for quite some time for the film. She is accompanied by younger son Jehangir Ali Khan while her older son, Taimur Ali Khan is spending time with dad Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai. Recently, Kareena was joined by Karisma there as well briefly.

Earlier, Kareena took a break from work on the occasion of Diwali. She flew down to Mumbai and celebrated the festive season with her family. Later, she jetted off to UK with Jeh to resume her work commitment.

She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Kareena recently announced her next project, Crew. Co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, the film is backed by film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The film's shoot is scheduled to begin in February next year.

Besides this, Kareena is also a part of Sujoy Ghosh's next. It’s an adaptation of Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON