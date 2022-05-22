Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor enjoys break from shooting, eats French fries in 'freezing Darjeeling' with Vijay Varma. Watch
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor enjoys break from shooting, eats French fries in 'freezing Darjeeling' with Vijay Varma. Watch

Kareena Kapoor shared a video as she took a break from shooting her upcoming film, based on The Devotion of Suspect X. Sitting outdoors with Vijay Varma she enjoyed French fries in 'freezing Darjeeling'. Watch video.
Kareena Kapoor shared a video which also featured Vijay Varma.
Published on May 22, 2022 10:12 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is currently shooting in Darjeeling, shared a video as she enjoyed French fries with her co-star Vijay Varma. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a video in which she enjoyed the snacks in the 'freezing' hill station. As the video started, a plate full of french fries was seen on a red chair. Three hands, those of Kareena, Vijay Varma and their hair and makeup artist Pompy Hans were seen on the plate. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pose with fans in Darjeeling, shy Taimur Ali Khan holds dad's arm. See pic)

The video at first showed Kareena taking a piece and putting it in her mouth. The clip next showed Vijay enjoying the snack with tea. Pompy also closed his eyes as he had a piece. Kareena was seen in a brown sweater, blue denims and sneakers. Vijay opted for a dark jacket, grey pants and a muffler.

Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "When it’s freezing …you know what to do …French fries oh put chaat masala and red chilli on it ….ufffff @itsvijayvarma @makeupbypompy." In the video, the actors sat outdoors surrounded by the crew of their upcoming film.

RELATED STORIES

On her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a clip giving a glimpse of her surrounding, shrouded in fog. Shooting amid greenery, Kareena also gave a peek at her location. The video also featured Vijay sitting on a chair enjoying the view. Alongside with the video, Kareena wrote. "Freezing Darjeeling (red heart emoji)." She also tagged Vijay.

On her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a clip.
Kareena also gave a peek at her location.

Earlier, Kareena shot for the Sujoy Ghosh's directorial in Kalimpong. She is accompanied by her family--husband-actor Saif Ali Kha, sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The project will mark Kareena's OTT debut and is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's works, The Devotion of Suspect X. Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is also a part of the project.

Recently, after her shooting in Kalimpong, Kareena shared posted old pictures with her friends on Instagram. She wrote, "Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie...left with a treasure trove ...our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots ...through our travels...Welham Girls Rajasthan trip...Circa1996...Thank you @dolkad for these."

Fans will see Kareena next in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is the official remake ofTom Hanks' 1994 film Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha will release in theatres on August 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor kareena kapoor pics sujoy ghosh vijay varma
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP