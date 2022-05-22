Kareena Kapoor enjoys break from shooting, eats French fries in 'freezing Darjeeling' with Vijay Varma. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is currently shooting in Darjeeling, shared a video as she enjoyed French fries with her co-star Vijay Varma. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a video in which she enjoyed the snacks in the 'freezing' hill station. As the video started, a plate full of french fries was seen on a red chair. Three hands, those of Kareena, Vijay Varma and their hair and makeup artist Pompy Hans were seen on the plate. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pose with fans in Darjeeling, shy Taimur Ali Khan holds dad's arm. See pic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video at first showed Kareena taking a piece and putting it in her mouth. The clip next showed Vijay enjoying the snack with tea. Pompy also closed his eyes as he had a piece. Kareena was seen in a brown sweater, blue denims and sneakers. Vijay opted for a dark jacket, grey pants and a muffler.

Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "When it’s freezing …you know what to do …French fries oh put chaat masala and red chilli on it ….ufffff @itsvijayvarma @makeupbypompy." In the video, the actors sat outdoors surrounded by the crew of their upcoming film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a clip giving a glimpse of her surrounding, shrouded in fog. Shooting amid greenery, Kareena also gave a peek at her location. The video also featured Vijay sitting on a chair enjoying the view. Alongside with the video, Kareena wrote. "Freezing Darjeeling (red heart emoji)." She also tagged Vijay.

On her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a clip.

Kareena also gave a peek at her location.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Kareena shot for the Sujoy Ghosh's directorial in Kalimpong. She is accompanied by her family--husband-actor Saif Ali Kha, sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The project will mark Kareena's OTT debut and is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's works, The Devotion of Suspect X. Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is also a part of the project.

Recently, after her shooting in Kalimpong, Kareena shared posted old pictures with her friends on Instagram. She wrote, "Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie...left with a treasure trove ...our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots ...through our travels...Welham Girls Rajasthan trip...Circa1996...Thank you @dolkad for these."

Fans will see Kareena next in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is the official remake ofTom Hanks' 1994 film Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha will release in theatres on August 11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON