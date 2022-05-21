Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pose with fans in Darjeeling, shy Taimur Ali Khan holds dad's arm. See pic

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and their elder son Taimur Ali Khan recently posed with fans in Darjeeling. Taking to Instagram, a fan shared a picture as she, her husband and their children posed with the actors and their son. Kareena is currently shooting in West Bengal; a few days ago she was filming in Kalimpong. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor shares pic from Devotion of Suspect X set, wishes ‘director saab’ Sujoy Ghosh on birthday)

The latest picture was clicked at the Windamere Hotel in Darjeeling. Surrounded by greenery, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are seen smiling and posing with their fans, while Taimur was seen holding his father's arm, as he stood next to him. Kareena wore a blue shirt, a black jacket, and paired them with denims and sneakers. Saif opted for a red T-shirt, white sweatshirt, blue denims and brown shoes. Taimur Ali Khan wore a grey outfit and green shoes.

Sharing the picture, the fan captioned the post, "When you check in to a hilltop resort…& a new high point awaits!!! The Gracious Couple @kareenakapoorkhan @actorsaifalikhan." She also added the hashtags--celebrity, queen of hills, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, power couple, family pictures, high point, Saifeena and Darjeeling diaries.

A fan shared a picture with Kareena, Saif and Taimur.

Saif, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, are currently travelling in West Bengal with Kareena, as she shoots her OTT debut, a Sujoy Ghosh directorial. Recently, Kareena treated her fans to a few throwback pictures from her school days.

On Instagram, the actor posted old photos with her friends, from her Welham Girls' School, on their 1996 Rajasthan school trip. She captioned the picture, "Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie...left with a treasure trove ...our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots ...through our travels...Welham Girls Rajasthan trip...Circa1996...Thank you @dolkad for these."

The project, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, is a Netflix film. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, The Devotion of Suspect X. Actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also a part of the project.

Kareena also has Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline. The movie features Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh among others. It is directed by Advait Chandan. The film is adapted from the movie Forrest Gump which was released in 1994. Laal Singh Chaddha will release in theatres on August 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON