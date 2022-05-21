Kareena Kapoor shares pic from Devotion of Suspect X set, wishes ‘director saab’ Sujoy Ghosh on birthday

Kareena Kapoor, who is currently filming for her upcoming project Devotion of Suspect X in West Bengal, shared another picture from the set. Kareena shared a picture of herself enjoying a walk with Sujoy Ghosh, director of the web series, as she wished him on his birthday. Also Read| Kareena Kapoor is all smiles in leaked pics from The Devotion of Suspect X sets in Darjeeling. See here

Sujoy, who is known for directing films like Jhankaar Beats, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, and Badla among others, turned 56 on Saturday, May 21. He had a working birthday this time as he is filming for Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena took to Instagram to wish Sujoy on the occasion and said that she hopes they make a good film together.

In the picture, Kareena and Sujoy had their backs turned toward the camera as they walked, and appeared to be having a discussion. Kareena captioned it, “Chalte chalte (while walking) let’s make a good film...Happy birthday Director saab,” and added heart and cake emojis.

Kareena Kapoor wished Sujoy Ghosh on his birthday.

Devotion of Suspect X, a murder mystery, is written by Japanese author Keigo Higashino and is the third in his Detective Galileo series. It tells the story of a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband but things do not really go her way.

Its adaptation by Sujoy Ghosh will mark Kareena’s debut in the OTT space. She previously shared pictures from the project's sets in Kalimpong on her Instagram account. One of them showed a picturesque view from a balcony, while another showed her hanging out with her son Jehangir Ali Khan as she got her makeup done.

She also shared a picture in which she taught her co-star Jaideep Ahlawat how to pout for the camera. Meanwhile, some pictures from the sets in Darjeeling recently surfaced on the internet and showed Kareena sitting next to Vijay Varma.

