Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor gets support from Pooja Hegde over her alleged fee hike to play Sita: 'Kuch toh log kahenge'
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor gets support from Pooja Hegde over her alleged fee hike to play Sita: 'Kuch toh log kahenge'

Pooja Hegde has supported Kareena Kapoor over Sita row. Recently, reports had surfaced that she had asked for ₹12 crore to play the role.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Pooja Hegde has supported Kareena Kapoor.

Actor Pooja Hegde has come out in support of actor Kareena Kapoor who was recently criticised after reports surfaced that she had asked for 12 crore to play Sita in a reimagining of the Indian epic, Ramayana. Pooja said that people will always have an opinion. She added that Kareena 'is asking' for what she thinks she is worth'.

A certain section of the public on Twitter, last month, had said that Kareena had hurt the religious sentiments of a community by hiking her fees to essay the role of Sita.

Speaking to a leading daily, Pooja Hegde said, "Like the song goes, 'Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna (People will always have an opinion because that's what they do)'. That's a part and parcel of the job and I am sure even Kareena herself was unfazed by it. More power to her! She is asking for what she thinks she is worth and it is the producer's call at the end of the day on what he thinks he can pay. So more power to her. The more women realise their worth, the more they will even get what they deserve.”

So far actors Taapsee Pannu and Priyamani, of The Family Man fame, has come forward defending Kareena. Priyamani had told Bollywood Bubble, "Regarding the pay parity I would definitely say that if a woman is asking for what she deserves I think it is because she deserves it. That is her market thing and she deserves it what she is asking for. So I don't think you should question that...These ladies have reached a point where they can say what they want to... You can't make a comment on that person just because you think that it's wrong that doesn't mean that the person doesn't deserve it."

Speaking to the same media outlet, Taapsee had said, "If it would have been a man in that position, who would have asked for a particular amount, it would have been looked upon like, 'iski market badh gayi hai (his worth has improved)'. Like that guy has really achieved big success in life. But because a woman is asking for it, she's called 'difficult', 'too demanding'. It's always like that."

Also Read | BTS: Jungkook confirms eyebrow piercing and treats fans to 'mini-concert', V pokes fun

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama had reported, quoting a source, saying that Kareena hiked her fee to 12 crore for the film from around 6-8 crore.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus co-starring Ranveer Singh, Prabhas-led Radhe Shyam and filmmaker Koratala Siva's historical action film, Acharya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor kareena kapoor film kareena kapoor instagram kareena kapoor photos actor pooja hegde pooja hegde

Related Stories

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra credits the 'Indian in her' as Kelly Clarkson calls her 'so nice' for fixing her makeup

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:36 PM IST
bollywood

Farhan Akhtar reveals kids, girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's reaction to Toofaan

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:36 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP