BTS: Jungkook confirms eyebrow piercing and treats fans to 'mini-concert', V pokes fun

BTS member Jungkook surprised millions of fans with a 'mini-concert' in his pyjamas when he held a live session on VLive. During the session on Thursday night, he left ARMY delighted by singing Blackbear's Smile Again, Bruno Mars' Leave The Door Open, Justin Bieber's Peaches, several BTS songs and also spoke about his piercing.

While interacting he confirmed his piercing and an ARMY quoted him as saying, "My eyebrow? Yes, I got it pierced because putting on the stickers got annoying so I just got it pierced." ARMY also spotted him with new tattoos and tweeted, "he freaking added more tattoos...... loudly (crying face, flushed face emojis) sooo cool". The fan added, "Jungkook has a 'winners never quit' tattoo ...!!! he is the coolest ps: during the muster it was just the words now he is filling in the background with designs...."

During the session, BTS member V took to Weverse and shared a screenshot of Jungkook performing. A fan shared a tweet quoting V's caption, "He's out of his mind." Blackbear took to Twitter and wrote, 'I love u jungkook' after he performed his song.





Reacting to Jungkook's live, fans took to Twitter and showered him with love. A fan wrote, "Happy to have been part of this party with JK!!!!! You totally made my day Kookie!!! Thank you!!!" "#BTS_twt #JUNGKOOK #JKLive I am not sure I will ever recover from today's JK VLIVE. Thank you JK for loving ARMY and give us this amazing JK concert. My heart is so full!" tweeted another.

Here are some more fan reactions:

THANK YOU JK FOR THE MINI CONCERT WE MISS YOU SO MUCH YOU DID SO WELL 🥰💜

WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK 🥺!!#JKLive @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/GOzz3wtGyu — Ikra 💜 (@ikra_bts7) July 29, 2021

Recently, speaking in a Weverse interview about Dynamite, Jungkook had said, "I couldn’t express everything I wanted the way I wanted to. When I listen to the remixes, I think about how I could’ve sung it differently. Like, 'Aw, man! If only I could do it again!' (laughs) I got some things from singing Dynamite, like, I’m not quite there yet. So I try to practice singing at least an hour every day, no matter what. Any singer who’s been at number one on Billboard for six weeks had better be really good at singing. That’s what I think."

The song released last year and marked BTS' first all-English track. It debuted on the top spot of Billboard Hot 100 in September and was also nominated for Grammys 2021. The song featured all the members--Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V.

BTS recently released two songs, Butter and Permission to Dance. The latter was released earlier this month on ARMY Day. It has debuted on the top spot of Billboard Hot 100.