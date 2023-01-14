Kareena Kapoor gives glimpse inside her home as she sweats it out for The Crew, Rhea Kapoor hails her as 'my champion'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a video giving a glimpse of her exercise and yoga sessions inside her home in Mumbai. The clip, originally shared by Anshuka Yoga on Saturday, showed Kareena running up the stairs at home. The video gave a peek at the wall near the stairs decorated with several photo frames including that of Kareena's husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and his ancestral home Pataudi Palace. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan visit dad Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor at home on Lohri. See pics)

In the clip, Kareena wore a black top, grey pants, and white sneakers. In the clip, Kareena was also seen doing yoga as she balanced a rectangular block on her back. The video also showed that the open space was near stairs which also had a large picture frame near it on the wall. The video ended with Kareena meditating.

Rhea Kapoor wrote, "My champion (party popper and heart eyes emojis)."

The video was shared with the caption, "Saturday burn (fire emoji) with @kareenakapoorkhan & @diljitdosanjh." Singer Diljit Dosanjh's song Born To Shine played in the background. Fans praised Kareena's dedication. A person wrote, "Queen is getting ready for #thecrew." Another person said, "Love your exercise pattern. Exercise not only keeps you in shape but also keep you healthy and active."

Last year, Ekta Kapoor announced in a statement that Kareena along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon will headline the upcoming comedy movie, The Crew. The film will be produced by Ekta and Rhea Kapoor. The Crew, which marks Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti's maiden collaboration, is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

Last year, Ekta Kapoor announced in a statement that Kareena along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon will headline the upcoming comedy movie, The Crew. The film will be produced by Ekta and Rhea Kapoor. The Crew, which marks Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti's maiden collaboration, is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

To be directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the story focuses on three women who work and hustle to make it in life. The Crew will be co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions. It is all set to go on floors in February this year.

Kareena's upcoming projects include Hansal Mehta's next, and Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena was last seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which was released in August last year, is an official Hindi remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film, Forrest Gump (1994), starring Tom Hanks.

