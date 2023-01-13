Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan visit dad Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor at home on Lohri. See pics

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted visiting their father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor at their Mumbai home on Friday. The siblings spent some quality family time at the Bandra home of their father Saif and his second wife, Kareena. It is likely that they also spent time with their other siblings, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, who are six and two as well. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares pics with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan from London ahead of New Year: 'Winter wonderland')

New paparazzi photographs show Sara and Ibrahim arriving in their car and later waving back at the photographers as they exited their building. Sara wore a white crop top and pink shots, along with a colourful print jacket. She also carried a large tote bag. Ibrahim was dressed casually in a grey T-shirt and white pants. It also looked like he was carrying a script in his hand.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen leaving the Bandra home of their father Saif Ali Khan.

Sara and Ibrahim had gone on holiday to the UK at the end of 2022 and ushered in the new year in London, England. Accompanied by their mother, actor Amrita Singh, they spent Christmas in the city. Sara shared several photos of herself, Ibrahim and other friends hanging outdoors in the winter.

She had written on Instagram, "As Merry as a Cherry In Wonderland finding our fairy ‍JK she’s gone to Waitrose." In one photo she and Ibrahim are on a swing in the park, while in another set of photos, she spent time with her friends enjoying the city.

Ibrahim has assisted filmmaker Karan Johar on his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film will release on April 28, 2023. It has been rumoured that Dharma Productions is already working on his acting debut on a film directed by Kayoze Irani, with Kajol as one of its stars.

Meanwhile, Sara has a few releases lined up for the new year. She had no new releases in 2022 but spent the year shooting for her upcoming projects. Last seen the Disney+ Hotstar film Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, Sara is also starring in Ae Watan Mere Watan. The period drama will premiere on Amazon Prime later this year. The actor is also acting in the films Gaslight and an untitled movie with Vicky Kaushal for 2023.

