Sara Ali Khan shares pics with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan from London ahead of New Year: 'Winter wonderland'

Actor Sara Ali Khan posted happy pictures from her holiday in London. She is with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as the duo celebrated Christmas. They explored the popular Hyde Park in London. Earlier, Sara had shared photos with their mom Amrita Singh. Also read: Sara Ali Khan is ‘happy and relaxed’ on holiday with mom Amrita Singh in UK

The first picture shared by the actor featured her and Ibrahim riding on a swing in the park. Sara looked happy as always in a pink jacket, paired with a beanie. On the other hand, Ibrahim opted for a casual look in a tan leather jacket. Sara had her hand around Ibrahim’s shoulder for the camera.

In other photos, Sara posed with her friends, seemingly while exploring the streets of London. In another one, she struck a pose next to a decorated Christmas tree. Sharing the picture, Sara captioned them in her signature poetic style. She wrote, “As Merry as a Cherry In Wonderland finding our fairy ‍JK she’s gone to Waitrose."

Soon after Sara shared the post, fans went to the comment section and pointed out how Ibrahim continues to remind them of Saif Ali Khan. One of them wrote, “He looks like Saif Ali Khan more than Saif Ali Khan.” “Saif Ali khan and her son same to same grow up,” added another person. This is not the first time that the internet has compared Ibrahim and Saif.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan’s children with his first wife, actor Amrita Singh. After 13 years of marriage, Saif and Amrita mutually parted ways in 2004. Later Saif tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They have two sons—Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

While Sara and Ibrahim stay with Amrita, they also share a close bond with Saif. They are often papped when out and about in Mumbai. Sara and Ibrahim also visit Saif and his family from time to time.

Sara wrapped up the shootifor her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan before heading to the UK. Inspired by true events, the film is said to be a thriller drama. Besides this, Sara also has Gaslight and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal.

