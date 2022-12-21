Sara Ali Khan is ‘happy and relaxed’ on holiday with mom Amrita Singh in UK, shares her pics from swimming pool

Sara Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh are in the UK for their winter vacation. Sara took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a few pictures and videos from their time in the UK. She shared glimpses of herself from the pool, sightseeing with Amrita in the city, watching an early sunset in a park and ending the day with an elaborate dinner. Also read: Sara Ali Khan says she aspires to be ‘1/10th' of Sharmila Tagore in sweet birthday wish; Saba Ali Khan posts unseen pics

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Sara shared two pictures with Amrita Singh and hair stylist Sanky Evrus. While Sara was head to toe in pink gym wear along with a pink jacket and shoes, Amrita was in casuals with a long black winter jacket.

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from her time around the city and from her dinner.

Sara Ali Khan shared a video and a picture from her pool time.

Later, Sara went on to share a slow video featuring her in a pink bikini, as she emerged from the water. She also shared a picture of her feet as she spent time by the indoor pool. “Happy, peaceful, relaxed,” she captioned the pic.

Sara also shared a video of the early sunset at around 3:15 pm and a picture from her dinner which had several dishes on the table. “In mood for the food” she captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, Sara's father Saif Ali Khan is also in the UK with wife Kareena Kapoor, sons Taimur and Jehangir and sister Saba Ali Khan. They celebrated Taimur's sixth birthday in London on Tuesday.

Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, last year. She has four films lined up for release next year. She will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next and has already wrapped up the shoot. She also has Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino that stars Aditya Roy Kapur as well, and Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey.

Sara wrapped up the shooting for Ae Watan Mere Watan last week before heading to the UK. Inspired by true events, the film is billed as a thriller drama. It has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, who is also directing the project. Sara will be seen as a "valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter" in the fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

