Kareena Kapoor gives verdict on Ananya Panday's Poo-inspired Halloween look, calls her ‘PHAT’

Kareena Kapoor has reacted to Ananya Panday's Halloween outfit inspired from her onscreen character Poo from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Ananya wore a shimmery pink top and a short skirt for a Halloween party on Saturday. Her other friends including Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and Sara Ali Khan also joined her at the bash. Also read: Aryan Khan sports kohl eyes for Halloween bash, Ananya Panday turns Poo and Navya Nanda plays Jasmine. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a collage of Ananya Panday's pictures from the party, Kareena wrote on her Instagram Stories, "You looked PHAT (wink emoji). Happy birthday you star, lots of love!" PHAT is a slang referring to ‘pretty, hot and tempting’. Ananya is celebrating her 24th birthday on Sunday.

Kareena Kapoor reacted to Ananya Panday's look as Poo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was not the first time Ananya has worn outfits inspired by Kareena's character of Poo or Pooja. In 2020, Ananya appeared on Kareena's chat show What Women Want in a silver jacket. It had Kareena's Poo look printed on the back. She asked Kareena, “Can I tell you what’s behind my look today? Because I think it will be very exciting. So I need to show you this jacket that I’ve gotten made.” She went on to show the side of the jacket which had Kareena's dialogue, ‘Good looks, good looks and Good looks’ written on it and 'P.H.A.T- Pretty, Hot And Tempting' written on the front.

Kareena is currently filming for Hansal Mehta's next in London. She is accompanied by Jehangir in the UK. The film is a murder mystery and has Kareena in the role of a detective. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and has wrapped the shooting of a Sujoy Ghosh film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya was recently seen in Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film couldn't impress the audience in theatres. She is currently working on her next, titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON