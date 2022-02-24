Kareena Kapoor goes ‘husband hotter than ever’ on Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha look; R Madhavan calls it 'awesome'

Saif Ali Khan, who has been making a buzz with his new look in action thriller Vikram Vedha, has received a shout-out from his wife Kareena Kapoor as well.

Kareena took to her Instagram account on Thursday to say that Saif is looking "hotter than ever" in his avatar from the movie as the policeman Vikram. The actor wrote, "Husband hotter than ever...Can’t wait for this one," adding a heart-eyed emoji. She also shared the first look poster on her Instagram Stories, adding a huge red heart.

Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan also praised his look from the upcoming film, which is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. Saba commented on Kareena's post, "Charismatic! Looks to be a winner...inshallah," adding a red heart emoji.

R Madhavan, who played the role of Vikram in the original Tamil movie, also approved Saif's look as the policeman and said he "can't wait to see" him in the Hindi movie. Now this one I can’t wait to see.. it’s going to be a PARTY in the theaters. Awesome look Saif.. go get Vedha," the actor wrote.

Hrithik Roshan, who is playing the role of gangster Vedha in the film, unveiled Saif's first look from the film on Thursday, calling the Tandav star "one of the finest actors" and a colleague he has looked up to for years. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan expressed excitement for the upcoming film, writing in the comments box, "It will be awesome!" Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also reacted to the post, simply commenting with a red heart emoji.

Vikram Vedha, which will also star Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles, is set to be theatrically released on September 30 this year. It is being directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri who had made the original Tamil version. Inspired by the folktale Baital Pachisi, the film tells the story of Vikram (Saif), a police inspector who sets out on a mission to track down Vedha (Hrithik), a gangster.

