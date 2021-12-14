Kareena Kapoor got Covid-19 at dinner where one guest was coughing, says rep: ‘Person should’ve been responsible enough’

After Kareena Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19, her spokesperson said that she contracted the virus at an ‘intimate dinner’ with a few friends and not a big party. The representative said that calling her ‘irresponsible’ would be unfair.

Kareena and her best friend Amrita Arora got Covid-19 earlier this week. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement that ‘both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties’.

Speaking to India Today, Kareena’s spokesperson said, “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. In fact, she has been issuing orders and diktats to have masks and sanitisers on her film sets or during ad shoots. She and Amrita Arora contracted Covid-19 at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big dinner, just a few people close to Bebo (Kareena Kapoor). There was one person in the group who seemed unwell and was coughing. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk.”

Kareena has quarantined herself as soon as she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and is taking every precaution, her spokesperson said, adding, “It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and has let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also takes utmost care in safeguarding her family.”

On Monday, Kareena shared her Covid-19 diagnosis and said that she hoped to be back on her feet soon. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

The BMC, meanwhile, said in a statement that Kareena’s residence has been sealed and their officers are trying to trace how many people she came in contact with.