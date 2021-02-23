Kareena Kapoor's baby boy seen sleeping in nanny's arms in first pic, mother-son get discharged from hospital. Watch

Kareena Kapoor and her newborn baby have been discharged from the hospital. They were spotted leaving the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur.

While someone else was seen driving the car, Taimur was seen riding shotgun in Saif's lap. Kareena was sitting in the back while the baby was seen sleeping in his nanny's arms.

The couple welcomed their second son on Sunday. In a statement, Saif said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor, in an Instagram post, expressed her excitement about becoming an aunt again. Karisma dug into the archives and pulled out an adorable photo of Kareena as a newborn. Their father, Randhir Kapoor, also featured in it.

Bollywood celebrities, including Manish Malhotra, Subhash Ghai, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza and Amrita Arora, also wished Saif and Kareena on the new addition to their family.

Soon after Kareena’s delivery, her mother Babita Kapoor, Karisma, Randhir and Taimur were seen visiting the hospital.

Also read: Mira Rajput reveals story behind the scar on her forehead and how she got it

Earlier, in an interview with the Times of India, Randhir expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather again. He also shared Taimur’s reaction to becoming a big brother.

"Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart," Randhir said.