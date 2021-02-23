Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor's baby boy seen sleeping in nanny's arms in first pic, mother-son get discharged from hospital. Watch
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor's baby boy seen sleeping in nanny's arms in first pic, mother-son get discharged from hospital. Watch

Two days after giving birth to her second son, Kareena Kapoor has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan took their newborn baby home on Tuesday,

Kareena Kapoor and her newborn baby have been discharged from the hospital. They were spotted leaving the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur.

While someone else was seen driving the car, Taimur was seen riding shotgun in Saif's lap. Kareena was sitting in the back while the baby was seen sleeping in his nanny's arms.

The couple welcomed their second son on Sunday. In a statement, Saif said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor, in an Instagram post, expressed her excitement about becoming an aunt again. Karisma dug into the archives and pulled out an adorable photo of Kareena as a newborn. Their father, Randhir Kapoor, also featured in it.

Bollywood celebrities, including Manish Malhotra, Subhash Ghai, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza and Amrita Arora, also wished Saif and Kareena on the new addition to their family.

Soon after Kareena’s delivery, her mother Babita Kapoor, Karisma, Randhir and Taimur were seen visiting the hospital.

Also read: Mira Rajput reveals story behind the scar on her forehead and how she got it

Earlier, in an interview with the Times of India, Randhir expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather again. He also shared Taimur’s reaction to becoming a big brother.

"Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart," Randhir said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor saif ali khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Post Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Babita join Saif Ali Khan and Taimur at the hospital

UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:11 PM IST
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her baby boy receive abundant love from Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora

PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:08 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP