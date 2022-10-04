Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya shares handwritten note for her birthday, Kareena Kapoor posts unseen pics to wish her

Soha Ali Khan turned 44 on Tuesday. She took to Instagram, and shared a handwritten note given to her by daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Tuesday. Inaaya penned a sweet wish for her mother written with a red crayon. The note was written on a white sheet. Kareena Kapoor also wished her with unseen pictures via Instagram Stories. Recently, Inaaya celebrated her fifth birthday with Soha Ali Khan and actor-father Kunal Kemmu. ( Also read: Kareena Kapoor wants birthday cake of 'beautiful princess' Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, reacts to Soha Ali Khan's post from bash)

Soha shared Inaaya's handwritten note on her Instagram Stories with a red heart. The note read, “For mama, I love you so much and may you have a very happy birthday. Love, Inaaya.” Her daughter misspelt, while writing the sweet birthday message for her.

Soha Ali Khan shares a heartfelt message written by her daughter Inaaya on her birthday as her Instagram Story.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor shared a family picture featuring Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, actor and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore and captioned it, “Beautiful and supportive (red heart)". She shared a second picture from her wedding featuring actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, and his sisters – Soha and Saba – and wrote, “Happy birthday darling Soha.”

Kareena Kapoor wished Soha Ali Khan via Instagram Stories on her 44th birthday.

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. She is the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan. She married Kunal Kemmu in 2015. The couple had their first child, Inaaya, in 2017. Recently, Soha took to Instagram and shared a video of Inaaya and Kunal. She captioned it, "Don't fall for it..." She even shared a sketch that her daughter made on Instagram Story. Inaaya had drawn her cousin Taimur Ali Khan, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son.

In 2004, Soha made her Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor’s Dil Maange More and starred in many films like Rang De Basanti, Sahed, Biwi Aur Gangster and Tum Mile among others. Soha is currently seen in Prime Video’s Hush Hush. It also stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka, alongside Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna. It got released on September 22.

