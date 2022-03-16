Kareena Kapoor is chilling on the beach with son Jehangir in tow, see pic from their Maldives vacation

Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture from her Maldives vacation with her sons Taimur and Jehangir, nephew Kand sister Karisma Kapoor. The actor had flown to Maldives earlier this week. She is seen soaking some sun on the beach with Jeh in tow. While Kareena is seen chilling in a black swimsuit, Jeh is seen playing with a toy spade. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Where I belong.” Also read: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts shoot for Devotion of Suspect X adaptation by singing an old Bollywood classic. Watch video

Kareena along with Karisma, Taimur and Jehangir was spotted leaving for Maldives on Monday. While Karisma was in a white salwar suit, Kareena was seen in a casual tee and track pants, holding Jeh in her arms.

Kareena Kapoor with Jehangir in Maldives.

On Wednesday, Kareena also announced her OTT debut. She is set to feature in a Netflix film, to be directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The untitled murder mystery is based on 2005 Japanese bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X and will also star Jaideep Ahlawat of Paatal Lok and Vijay Varma of Gully Boy fame.

Kareena, who was last seen on the big screen in 2020 movie Angrezi Medium, called the project the beginning of an "electrifying" journey. "It's one that has all the right ingredients... a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I’m really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life," the 41-year-old actor said.

The film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures. Sujoy will also serve as a producer along with Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Ghosh and Thomas Kim.

Kareena is also awaiting the release of her much-delayed film, Laal Singh Chaddha. She stars opposite Aamir Khan, who steps into the shoes of Tom Hanks in the official remake of his film Forrest Gump. It is set to release in theatres on August 11 this year.

