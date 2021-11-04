Kareena Kapoor is distracted by Jeh in her arms while posing with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur for family pic on Diwali

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Thursday celebrated Diwali with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, popularly known as Jeh. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture in which she carried Jeh in her arms while Saif held Taimur in his.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena Kapoor wore a printed pink suit with matching jewellery and tied her hair in a bun. Jeh wore a white and blue outfit. Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan twinned in grey and black ethnic wear.

In the photo, Kareena looked distracted as she smiled at Jeh who tried to tug at Taimur's kurta sleeve. Sharing the picture, Kareena captioned it, "The only one who can distract me from posing…Happy Diwali insta fam…love you all..#the men of my life."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena's sister, actor Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture in which the sisters posed on a terrace. Karisma wore a light green coloured suit, accessorised with jewellery and half tied her hair. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy Diwali from us." Karisma also shared a Boomerang video of the sisters lighting firecrackers.

Karisma also shared a Boomerang video of the sisters lighting firecrackers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared a picture of Saif and Jeh on Instagram. Jeh was seen holding onto a teether and crawled closer to his father as they lay on a colourful mat. Several of Jeh's toys including a stuffed cheetah and a rugby ball, were also strewn on the mat. "Love and light," Kareena captioned the image.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor treats fans to cute pic of son Jeh Ali Khan kissing Saif Ali Khan on Diwali: 'Love and light'

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

Saif, on the other hand, will star in Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V Sharma. The film also stars Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari Wagh. It is scheduled to release on November 19. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, starring Rani alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}