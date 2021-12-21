Kareena Kapoor is heartbroken as she reacts to Soha Ali Khan's post on Taimur Ali Khan's birthday: ‘Missing all of you’

Actor Kareena Kapoor reacted to the post of her sister-in-law, actor Soha Ali Khan for nephew Taimur Ali Khan on his fifth birthday. Taimur is the elder son of Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple are also parents to son Jeh Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Soha Ali Khan shared a throwback picture from the ‘first time’ she held Taimur in her arms. In the second photo, Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu played with her cousin.

Sharing the post, Soha captioned it, "I remember the first time I held you in my arms - the tiniest little bundle love and joy! And now you are five already - Happy birthday Tim Tim. We are missing you immensely but will see you and celebrate together soon!"

Reacting to the post, Kareena commented, "We are missing all of you (broken heart emojis) very soon (fingers crossed emojis)." Kareena is in isolation after she tested positive for Covid-19. Taimur and Jeh are with Kareena during her isolation period, Randhir Kapoor had revealed earlier.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Soha also shared a picture of the birthday card Inaaya made for Taimur. The note on the card read, "Happy birthday Tim Bhai". Sharing the picture, Soha wrote, "Special card for Tim Bhai from Inaaya illustrating his love for early 19th century battles!"

Kareena also shared a birthday post for her son. She shared a video of 'tiger' Taimur taking his first steps.

Kareena wrote along with the post, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger...Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta (my son). #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger."

Saba Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora also posted wishes for Taimur on Instagram on his fifth birthday.