Kareena Kapoor is only one in sunglasses at family get-together, flaunts special gift by Saif Ali Khan. See pics

Kareena Kapoor recently had a get together with her sister Karisma Kapoor and their cousins. Sharing a group picture on her Instagram Stories, “When you are the only one wearing kala chashmaaa (sunglasses).”

The picture shows Kareena as the only one wearing sunglasses as she poses in a printed shirt and black denims. She is surrounded with Karisma, who is in a white kurta, cousin Riddhima Kapoor (daughter of Rishi Kapoor), who is in a white top and denims, cousin Natasha Nanda (daughter of Ritu Nanda) in black, cousin Shaira Kapoor (daughter of Kunal Kapoor) and sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra, who is married to Kareena's cousin Armaan Jain.

Kareena Kapoor shared two pics on Instagram Stories.

She also shared an appreciation post for husband Saif Ali Khan for gifting her blue stilettos, which she wore with with her semi-formal look. Sharing a separate picture to give a closer look at the heels, Kareena wrote on her Instagram Stories, “When the husband gifts you the best pair you own (heart eye emojis) love Thy husband (heart emoji)."

Riddhima also shared group pictures of all of them together on her Instagram page and wrote, "Sister-sister #sistersquadgoals."

Kareena will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which was earlier scheduled to release in February 2022 but will now hit the theatres on April 14, 2022. The film, which has been delayed multiple times, was initially slated to release this Christmas. She stars opposite Aamir Khan, who plays the titular role.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. The Hindi version also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

