Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture of pregnant Jennifer Lawrence with Leonardo DiCaprio, calls her ‘simply gorgeous’

On Monday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of actor Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of Don't Look Up in New York. Jennifer, who is pregnant with her first child, was seen with a big baby bump.

In the picture shared by Kareena, Jennifer can be seen posing with her Don't Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Kareena captioned the picture, “Simply gorgeous.”

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan posts a picture of actor Jennifer Lawrence showing off her baby bump.(Instagram)

Jennifer wore a golden gown to the premiere. She was joined by Leonardo, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Kid Cudi and others.

The Oscar-winning actor was earlier spotted with her baby bump last month at an intimate screening at the Ross House in Los Angeles of Don't Look Up, which will release in select theatres on December 10 and will hit Netflix on December 24.

Tyler Perry, from top left, Tomer Sisley, Kid Cudi, Himesh Patel, Jennifer Lawrence, from bottom left, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill attend the world premiere of Don't Look Up at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.(Invision)

Jennifer Lawrence attends the world premiere of "Don't Look Up" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Invision)

Jennifer who will be welcoming her baby with her art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney, previously opened up about motherhood and that she's "grateful and excited" to become a mom. "If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she explained according to a report by People. “I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work,” she added.

Jennifer and Cooke were first rumoured to be together in June 2018. The couple then got engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot on October 19, 2019, in Rhode Island.

Last year, Kareena shared a picture of Hollywood actor Penelope Cruz on her Instagram Story and called her, her “woman crush.”

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The film is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.