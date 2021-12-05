Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur ‘fixes’ her mood swings, fan says he is Randhir Kapoor’s ‘copy’. Watch

Kareena Kapoor has shared a video of her elder son Taimur enjoying a swing ride at their new residence. Taimur looks happy as he enjoys his time in what appears to be the balcony area.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “He fixed my mood swings" along with a wink emoji. Kareena's younger son Jehangir's walker can also be seen in the background in the video.

Kareena's friends, fans and family members showered the video with a whole lot of love. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi reacted to the post and wrote, "Mahsha'Allah." Dia Mirza shared a smiley, a bear and a heart emoji in the comments section. A fan said, “He is nanu's copy!” while hinting at his resemblance with Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor. Another exclaimed how fast he has grown up, “God like yesterday he was born.” One more fan wrote, “He look so cute.”

Kareena often shares pictures of her new house, especially the open courtyard. It has a bright chequered floor with bamboo fencing for privacy. She works out, does yoga, and hosts get-togethers in the open area. The rooms open in the courtyard which also has a staircase in the corner.

Kareena shared a glimpse of her house with a family photo with husband Saif and sons Taimur and Jehangir on Diwali. She captioned the post, “The only one who can distract me from posing…Happy Diwali insta fam…love you all..#the men of my life.”

Kareena at her new house.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says Taimur Ali Khan ‘fired’ her when she asked him to ‘chill out’

Last month, Kareena shared a picture of her doing yoga at the spot. “Never felt better,” she wrote with the picture which gave a better glimpse at the staircase.

Kareena will now be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will now release on April 14 next year.