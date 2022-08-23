Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor pose for pics with Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar says: 'Trying to be candid, failing'

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors-sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor alongwith their friend Natasha Poonawalla attended a get together hosted by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Taking to Instagram, Manish posted a string of pictures giving a glimpse inside their meet. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan visit Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant with Taimur)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first picture, all of them posed for the camera as they stood inside a room. For the get together, Kareena wore a white T-shirt, black pants and shoes while Karisma opted for a black dress and heels. Karan wore an all-black ensemble while Manish opted for a red shirt and black pants. Natasha was dressed in a cream top, silver jacket and matching skirt.

In a selfie, clicked by Manish, Karan, Kareena, Karisma and Natasha smiled and gave different poses. Kareena pouted while Karisma and Natasha posed in other selfies clicked by Manish. In the last picture, Kareena held her hair and flashed a peace sign as she posed with the others.

Sharing the post, Manish captioned the post, "Home with friends (two hearts emoji)." Reacting to the post, Karisma dropped red heart emojis. A fan said, "A beautiful frame of loved ones." "Look at @kareenakapoorkhan she's unbelievable beauty," read a comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manish posted a string of pictures giving a glimpse inside their meet.

In the first picture, all of them posed for the camera as they stood inside a room.

"Trying our best to be candid (failing of course!)," said Karan as he posted their photo on his Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karisma posted a picture on her Instagram and wrote, "Just hangin..." Sharing the same photo on her Instagram, Natasha wrote, "Monday night done right! Chilled but Warm juxtaposition of sorts! Thank you Manish for a super evening! My (red heart emoji)’s!" "Trying our best to be candid (failing of course!)," said Karan as he posted their photo on his Instagram Stories.

Fans saw Kareena last in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Kareena also has her upcoming movie with filmmaker Hansal Mehta, on Saturday on her social media account.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan will be soon making his directorial comeback with Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON