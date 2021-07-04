Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys Italian dinner with a lot of greens thanks to Taimur Ali Khan, see pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her dinner, consisting of a plate of fusilli pasta and lots of greens. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared the picture to reveal that her older son, Taimur Ali Khan likes his meals with many green vegetables.

In the picture, a portion of the Italian dish was served with beans and capsicum. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the picture with the caption, "Tim likes to keep it GREEN" along with a red heart emojis.

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture of her meal.

Earlier this year, Kareena had revealed that her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their older son Taimur 'love being in the kitchen.' Appearing in the cooking show Star Vs Food, Kareena had said, "Taimur and Saif love it; they love being in the kitchen and I am kind of in charge of the music. They like to listen to nice jazz music." Kareena added that while the world was busy baking banana bread during lockdown, Saif was hosting his own experiments in the kitchen. "I think during the lockdown, everyone was kind of making banana bread, I didn't make banana bread, but Saif was really experimenting with a lot of food", she said, as reported by Times Now.

The Veere Di Wedding actor had also revealed that the house is bustling with energy when the family sits down for a meal. "Every time we sit at a table, I feel like we are one of those old Italian family, we are screaming. We are eating, drinking, laughing because food is something that should bring joy to you," she said.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child earlier this year. The couple has kept his identity hidden from the media. However, Kareena has often teased fans with glimpses of the baby, without revealing his face.