Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan come together for a football match. See pics, video

Actor Ranbir Kapoor flashed a 'peace' sign to the paparazzi as he arrived for a friendly, celebrity football match on Saturday. He was seen at the game, chatting with Dino Morea, who also played with him.

Other players included Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. While Arjun was seen in all black athletic outfit, Dino, Ranbir and Ibrahim wore blue jerseys. They were caught on camera during the warmup session as also during the game. Fans also noticed Dino's KTM Duke 790, a popular bike among motorcycle lovers.

Ibrahim Ali Khan during the match.(Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor at the match.(Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor during the match.(Varinder Chawla)

Many Bollywood actors are often seen at the football field, trying to get a workout or simply enjoying the game. Ibrahim, Ranbir and Tiger Shroff are regulars.

Ranbir was last seen in 2018's Sanju with Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor. He currently has three films in the pipeline--Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which he stars with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and Animal with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Arjun's last two released have been Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While Sardar Ka Grandson released on Netflix, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar had a restricted theatrical release before it was released on Amazon Prime Video. His upcoming movies include Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ek Villain with John Abraham and Disha Patani.

Recently, Arjun spoke to Bollywood Life about starring in Ek Villain. He said, "I have full faith in Ek Villain 2 and its result. There is John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. There is Mohit Suri and his kind of music. The way he will present us (is also exciting). It is not a mainstream film that is brainless. It is not a frivolous film. There is a story, there are characters, there is a plot with twists and turns. So I am pretty excited about it."