Kareena Kapoor Khan fans blow up Twitter with Taimur memes as she welcomes second baby boy with Saif Ali Khan

Congratulations are in order as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their baby boy. The couple, who announced that they were expecting their second baby last year, welcomed their baby this morning. As family and friends congratulated Kareena and Saif, Twitter debuted new Taimur Ali Khan memes on the occasion.

Several fans took to Twitter and to joke about Taimur's reaction to the baby's arrival.

Check out a few reactions below:

Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor told the Times of India that the star kid is "delighted" to become a big brother. The yesteryear star also added that not only Taimur but Saif is also thrilled to become a father again. "He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart," Randhir said. He added that both the mother and the newborn baby are doing well.

Also Read: Karan Johar shares a glimpse of 'pawri' with Sara, Kiara, Parineeti

In August 2020, Kareena and Saif revealed that they were expecting their second baby. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. -- Saif and Kareena," their statement read.

Ever since then, Kareena has been spotted several times, including a few days before her delivery. In the days leading up to her birth, she was visited by several family members, including Karisma Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

When the couple first turned parents, they found themselves in the middle of a controversy after they named their first son Taimur Ali Khan. Last December, Kareena revealed that she and Saif have not thought of a name for their second child. Speaking on her radio show What Women Want, Kareena said, "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."

While this is Kareena's second baby, Saif turned father for the fourth time. He has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, with ex-wife Amrita Singh.