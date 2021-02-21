Karan Johar shares a glimpse of 'pawri' with Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra's home

Manish Malhotra's Saturday night party was lit with the presence of several Bollywood celebrities including actors Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh, filmmaker Karan Johar and others. Pictures from the bash suggest that white was the theme of the party, with many guests opting for white outfits.

Parineeti arrived in a white crop top and black pants, while Kiara wore a white blouse and neon yellow pants paired with a white blazer. Sara was in a short white romper whereas Rakul was in a short blue dress paired with white heels. Karan, too, kept it stylish in a quirky denim jacket.

Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh at Manish Malhotras residence.





Karan shared a group picture from the bash on his Instagram Stories with the trending hashtag #PAWRIHORIHAI. It showed Kiara, Sara and Parineeti being seated on a couch with designer Nandita Mahtani, Karan, Manish and Rakul standing behind them. Manish also shared the picture on his Instagram page and captioned it, "The perfect Saturday night."

Karan Johar also attended Manish Malhotras bash at his residence.





Earlier on Saturday, Karan had announced the release date of his upcoming production, Shershaah. The film starring Kiara and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra will release in theatres on July 2. Rakul will star opposite Sidharth in another film, Thank God, the shooting of which began this month.

Parineeti is currently gearing up for the release of her thriller, The Girl on the Train. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari. It is set to release on Netflix on February 26.

The release date of Sara's next, Atrangi Re, was also revealed recently. Starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as the male leads, the film will hit theatres on August 6.

