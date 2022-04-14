Kareena Kapoor Khan: Having kids hasn’t changed the way that I analyse scripts

For Kareena Kapoor Khan, the role of being a wife, mother, daughter and a sister in her real life is as important as the characters of her reel life, and she is glad that she has found a way to balance both.

“I love being a wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend as much as I love creating different characters on screen. I have found my balance. I’ve worked very hard over the last 20 years and today what’s most important to me is how my family, friends, fans and the audience see me,” Kareena tells us.

While she has made several special appearances in songs as well as TV shows, Kareena’s last full fledged role was in Good Newwz (2019), which she did after having her first child, Taimur. Now, after having Jehangir aka Jeh, she has projects such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Hansal Mehta’s next and Sujoy Ghosh’s book adaptation in her kitty.

Ask her if it is a conscious decision to take it easy so that she doesn’t miss out on the growing up years of your kids, she is quick to mention, “Having my kids hasn’t changed the way that I analyse scripts”.

“I have always been selective about the projects that I take on. If I genuinely find a script interesting, I am immediately on board. I am blessed to be in a position where I can pursue my career in the way I want to, while still being able to give my family the time and attention they need. For me, the right project is always about the story and character and also the people who will be with me on the journey of that project,” expresses the 41-year-old.

Here, she asserts that it should be misjudged as slowing down. “It’s more about prioritisation and time. We’ve all been through life changing experiences in the past 2 years, world-over, and in many ways, it’s helped us all see what is most important,” says the Veere Di Wedding actor.

And that’s also reflecting in her career choices, as she puts, “The stories being told, the content being consumed also has seen a huge change and what’s exciting is what’s being offered to me as an actor… interesting stories and even more interesting characters for me to take on,” she wraps up.