Kareena Kapoor Khan is all praises for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore: 'She has always been so inclusive of me'

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore was in for a surprise when she received a message from her daughter-in-law, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. The veteran actor was talking about her life and her journey in Bollywood in a podcast when she received the message.

Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan and together, the couple has two sons. They welcomed Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 whereas their second son was born in February this year.

During a conversation with Ladies Study Group, Sharmila was praised by Kareena via the message. "I always get nervous when people ask me to talk about you. Because when it comes to talking about such an icon, such a legend I mean what is there left to say? The whole world knows that probably my mother-in-law, whom I'm lucky to call my mother-in-law, is one of the most elegant one of the most graceful women to have walked the earth if I may say," Kareena said.

"But I'm lucky enough to actually know deeper than that which is that she's warm, she's loving, she's caring. Someone who is always there not just for her children, but also for her grandchildren, also for her daughter-in-law. Somebody who has always been so inclusive of me, made me feel part of this family. I've deep deep respect and regard for you and I think the fact that this whole year has gone by when we have actually not been able to spend as much time as we did before the pandemic. You've not been able to see the little one, the new addition in the family. We've waiting to actually come together as a family, spend some time together with you," she added.

Sharmila also received a message from her daughter Saba Ali Khan during the interview. "Ma, lots of love. Very proud of you of course. Loved your work loved all of your you know earlier works. Satyajit Ray films and photography and of course Chupke Chupke is my favourite Hindi film as you know. I think comic release is usually the best. All the weepy intense movies of yours I've loved but just too much Kleenex have been used. So I think I'll stick to the comic roles. But I think you're fabulous. You have kept a great home. You have been a wonderful mum, wife, sister. I think you're quite an all-rounder," she said.

"You speak well and I've learnt a lot from you. I keep a great home because I've learnt it from you. I have a lot of faith because I've also learnt that from you. You taught me intention and which I also believe that it's your niyaat (intention) that counts and if your intention is right you can't go wrong. I also keep a good home, I'm tidy. Of course, I have a bit of my own twerks which is OCD completely. But I think I've taken your strength and abba's (father's) and combined it and made my own concoction...Lots of love and of course really really proud of you as you know. And stay safe and please look after yourself. You're somebody who just doesn't know how to sit at home and you galavant a lot. I know that it's itching you to not be able to be contained but I think these are times that we need to be careful and please be very very careful. I worry about you...," she added.

Sharmila, reacting to the messages, said, "That was so nice." Sharmila has been living away from her children - Soha, Saif and Saba - for a while owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. She has been stationed in her ancestral home in Pataudi near New Delhi. Soha and her daughter Inaaya recently visited her and spent time together.